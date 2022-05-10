$164.15 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to post sales of $164.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $688.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.60 million to $692.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $843.90 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $853.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $12,140,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,414. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

