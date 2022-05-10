$177.41 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce $177.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.10 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $150.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $720.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $733.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $793.79 million, with estimates ranging from $761.16 million to $825.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,795. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.