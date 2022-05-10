18,524 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,677. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

