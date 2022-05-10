1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 33303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,184,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

