1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DIBS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,483. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

