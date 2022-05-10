$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.85. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

