-$2.03 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.73). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of ($5.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

NYSE RCL opened at $65.55 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $140,577,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.