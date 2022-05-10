$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BHC traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 18,437,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,451. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,825,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

