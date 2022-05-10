$2.68 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.76. Cintas posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.80 and a 200 day moving average of $410.62. Cintas has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

