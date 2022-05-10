$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 74.71%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DaVita by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

