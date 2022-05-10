22,217 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 249,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,653,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 23,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,496. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

