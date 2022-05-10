$226.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will announce $226.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.10 million and the highest is $229.80 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $217.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $930.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $943.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

FULT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 1,163,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 692,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 652,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.