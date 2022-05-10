23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Trading 0.2% Higher

23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98.
About 23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF)
See Also
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.