251 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.69.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $800.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,057,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $945.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $988.54. The company has a market capitalization of $828.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

