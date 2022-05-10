$278.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $278.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.60 million and the highest is $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $568.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $104,503,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

