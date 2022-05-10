2,900 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 184,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 114,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 385,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

