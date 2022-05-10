$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will report $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.51 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

