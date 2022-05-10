$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to post $325.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.40 million and the lowest is $324.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $288.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.07. 17,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,547. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -231.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

