338,695 Shares in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 338,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 3.23% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.83. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

