3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. 3D Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 2,264,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,959. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,719 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 467,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,532 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

