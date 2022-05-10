3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Bank of America

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 4,108,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,701,019 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.