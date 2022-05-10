41,350 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after buying an additional 1,794,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 417,957 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after buying an additional 305,676 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

