$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,415. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

