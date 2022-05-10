502,420 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. First BanCorp. accounts for approximately 5.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First BanCorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 71.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,703,000 after buying an additional 720,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.