$601.42 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will announce $601.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $601.96 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 661,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after acquiring an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

