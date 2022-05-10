634,100 Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Republic First Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Republic First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 31.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRBK. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 537,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,521. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

