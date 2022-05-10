68,228 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 410,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

