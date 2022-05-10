6,825 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.5% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,725,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,106 shares of company stock worth $30,703,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.64. 777,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.27. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

