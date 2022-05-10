$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $32.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.32. 107,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.13. Danaher has a 52-week low of $237.70 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.