7,782 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Redfin by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

