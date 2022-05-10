811 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.05 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

