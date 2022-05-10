$90.36 Million in Sales Expected for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to announce $90.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NABL traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $30,773,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

