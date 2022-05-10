9,232 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.19. 69,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

