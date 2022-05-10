9,770 Shares in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA CTRU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,397. ARK Transparency ETF has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.