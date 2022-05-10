9,770 Shares in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CTRU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,397. ARK Transparency ETF has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.

Get ARK Transparency ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.