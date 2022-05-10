$98.40 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $98.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $95.60 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $101.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $402.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.75 million to $410.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $395.72 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 329,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,911. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

