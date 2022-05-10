AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AAON has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

