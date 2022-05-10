Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 250,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at $305,317,572.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. 1,331,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,820. Appian Co. has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $149.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Appian by 5.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 102.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $110,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

