Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 15,842 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 35.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

