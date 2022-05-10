Abeille Asset Management SA Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

NYSE PLD traded down $6.96 on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. 11,361,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

