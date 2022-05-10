Abeille Asset Management SA Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 113,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 45,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. 15,625,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,554,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

