Abeille Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 8,550 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $162.66 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,080 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.