Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $1.34 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,757,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,743,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

