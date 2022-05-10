Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $2.25 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.60 and its 200-day moving average is $353.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

