Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $2.46 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Trane Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,219,000 after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.31. 1,417,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.63.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

