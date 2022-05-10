Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 35,000 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,313. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 550.38, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

