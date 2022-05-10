Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

