Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Cut by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.35% of Acadia Healthcare worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $22,783,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 233,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.