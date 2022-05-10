Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AKR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 548,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

