Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.91. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 16.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

