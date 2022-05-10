Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.38 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

